Morgan Stanley Analysts Give AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) a €24.20 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €24.20 ($28.47) price target on AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.50 ($28.82) price objective on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €23.07 ($27.14).

Shares of EPA CS opened at €20.19 ($23.75) on Wednesday. AXA SA has a 1 year low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 1 year high of €27.69 ($32.58). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €19.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is €17.71.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

