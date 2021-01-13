Morgan Sindall Group plc (MGNS.L) (LON:MGNS) Shares Gap Down to $1,566.00

Morgan Sindall Group plc (MGNS.L) (LON:MGNS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,566.00, but opened at $1,510.00. Morgan Sindall Group plc (MGNS.L) shares last traded at $1,556.00, with a volume of 16,053 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,479.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,284.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.64. The company has a market capitalization of £722.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52.

In other news, insider Jen Tippin acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,423 ($18.59) per share, with a total value of £14,230 ($18,591.59).

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six divisions: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, Urban Regeneration, and Investments. The Construction & Infrastructure division offers infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, defence, commercial, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

