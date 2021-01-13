MoonTools (MOONS) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $725.00

MoonTools (CURRENCY:MOONS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One MoonTools token can currently be bought for $5.98 or 0.00017492 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MoonTools has traded down 23.2% against the dollar. MoonTools has a total market cap of $164,454.53 and $725.00 worth of MoonTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MoonTools alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00026369 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00111207 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.85 or 0.00262796 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00063568 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00062567 BTC.

MoonTools Profile

MoonTools’ total supply is 50,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,500 tokens. The official website for MoonTools is www.moontools.io

Buying and Selling MoonTools

MoonTools can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonTools should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MoonTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MoonTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MoonTools and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.