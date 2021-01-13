Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Moody’s accounts for approximately 2.0% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $6,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 166,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,219,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Moody’s by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management grew its position in Moody’s by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 1,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its position in Moody’s by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total transaction of $11,944,933.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,851,530.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total transaction of $4,519,403.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $6,613,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,547 shares of company stock worth $28,845,276 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MCO traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $274.25. 952,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,528. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.34. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $164.19 and a fifty-two week high of $305.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

MCO has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. BidaskClub raised Moody’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.08.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

