Montague International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MIHL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Montague International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MIHL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 92.6% from the December 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MIHL stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,270. Montague International has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

About Montague International

Montague International Holding Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the businesses of financial services, energy, mining, entertainment, healthcare, consumer, industrial trade, and business development in the European Union, the Russian Federation, Latin America, and the United States. It offers investment advisory services and other investment solutions to corporate clients and high net worth individuals.

