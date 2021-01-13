Montague International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MIHL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Montague International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MIHL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 92.6% from the December 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of MIHL stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,270. Montague International has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.
About Montague International
