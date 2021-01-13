Monolith (TKN) Price Down 17.4% Over Last 7 Days

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. During the last week, Monolith has traded down 17.4% against the dollar. Monolith has a market cap of $11.65 million and approximately $5,975.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monolith coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00001048 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Monolith alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00041208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005428 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00042742 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.77 or 0.00370342 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,416.58 or 0.04308360 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00014123 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Monolith

Monolith is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,812,088 coins. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz . Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Buying and Selling Monolith

Monolith can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monolith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monolith and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.