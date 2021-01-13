Monkey Project Trading Down 56.3% This Week (MONK)

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Monkey Project has a total market capitalization of $43,932.73 and approximately $12.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monkey Project coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Monkey Project has traded down 56.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 34.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Monkey Project Profile

Monkey Project is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Monkey Project’s total supply is 11,804,748 coins. Monkey Project’s official website is www.monkey.vision . Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars.

