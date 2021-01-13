MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Increased to $425.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $328.00 to $425.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.62% from the stock’s previous close.

MDB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price target on MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.83.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $370.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $332.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.46. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $93.81 and a twelve month high of $399.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The company had revenue of $150.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.08, for a total transaction of $149,764.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,599,958.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.39, for a total value of $8,728,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,205 shares in the company, valued at $64,393,744.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,808 shares of company stock worth $53,219,887 over the last 90 days. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in MongoDB by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,131,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. 80.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

