Monero Classic Market Capitalization Reaches $5.85 Million (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 13th. During the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded up 26.8% against the dollar. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000881 BTC on popular exchanges. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $5.85 million and $40,842.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.93 or 0.00476362 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000564 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000371 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

Monero Classic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

