Mondi plc (MNDI.L) (LON:MNDI) Insider Andrew King Purchases 8 Shares

Mondi plc (MNDI.L) (LON:MNDI) insider Andrew King purchased 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,892 ($24.72) per share, with a total value of £151.36 ($197.75).

Andrew King also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 6th, Andrew King purchased 10 shares of Mondi plc (MNDI.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,580 ($20.64) per share, with a total value of £158 ($206.43).

LON:MNDI opened at GBX 1,853 ($24.21) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,741.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,589.90. Mondi plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,156.50 ($15.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,902.50 ($24.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.96, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.00 billion and a PE ratio of 11.45.

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging products; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

