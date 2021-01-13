Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) Receives $19.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.80.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MWK. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Mohawk Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Mohawk Group in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Mohawk Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Mohawk Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Mohawk Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ MWK traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.88. 5,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,535. Mohawk Group has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 4.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.30.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.27. Mohawk Group had a negative return on equity of 265.80% and a negative net margin of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $58.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.96 million. On average, research analysts expect that Mohawk Group will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Mohawk Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mohawk Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Mohawk Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Mohawk Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Group

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

