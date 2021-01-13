Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Trading Up 6.2%

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) was up 6.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $124.91 and last traded at $124.55. Approximately 15,263,270 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 17,769,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.26.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.67.

Get Moderna alerts:

The company has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.88 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.47.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.50 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 828.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total transaction of $139,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $139,524. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.83, for a total transaction of $564,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 499,122 shares of company stock valued at $54,561,931 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 51.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,532,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,938,000 after purchasing an additional 12,772,752 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Moderna by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,236,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,750,000 after acquiring an additional 412,616 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Moderna by 9.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,583,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,813,000 after acquiring an additional 556,953 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Moderna by 43.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,491,000 after acquiring an additional 438,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Moderna by 31.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,069,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,642,000 after acquiring an additional 256,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.