Mizuho Raises Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target to $102.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $80.00 to $102.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut Rapid7 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Rapid7 from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.50.

Shares of RPD stock opened at $88.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.70 and its 200 day moving average is $66.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.93 and a beta of 1.17. Rapid7 has a 12 month low of $31.34 and a 12 month high of $94.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.87 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 19.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.46%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, insider Lee David Weiner sold 11,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $779,195.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,279,000.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 33,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $2,464,120.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 192,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,340,343.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,931 shares of company stock valued at $5,142,525. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPD. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 123.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,524,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Rapid7 by 2.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

