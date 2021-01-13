Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 75.6% from the December 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MITEY remained flat at $$16.07 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 26,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,964. Mitsubishi Estate has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $20.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.70.

Get Mitsubishi Estate alerts:

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Mitsubishi Estate had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mitsubishi Estate will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mitsubishi Estate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitsubishi Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st.

About Mitsubishi Estate

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities/outlets; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 13 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.