Mitesco Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mitesco Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,700 shares, a growth of 104.3% from the December 15th total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,525,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MITI stock remained flat at $$0.09 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 5,785,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,478,000. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03. Mitesco has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.11.

Mitesco Company Profile

Mitesco Inc focuses on developing a portfolio of companies that provide healthcare technology solutions. It intends to develop a suite of offerings aimed at enhancing healthcare throughout the supply chain and to end-users. The company was formerly known as True Nature Holding, Inc and changed its name to Mitesco Inc in April 2020.

