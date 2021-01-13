Mirrored United States Oil Fund 24-Hour Volume Hits $36,426.00 (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund token can now be bought for approximately $36.68 or 0.00102013 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market capitalization of $3.10 million and approximately $36,426.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mirrored United States Oil Fund alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00028580 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00110147 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.53 or 0.00250221 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00062724 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00059832 BTC.

About Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 84,444 tokens. The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Token Trading

Mirrored United States Oil Fund can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.