MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Market Capitalization Reaches $502,323.69

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 12th. Over the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $502,323.69 and approximately $378.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MintMe.com Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00025118 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00112540 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.76 or 0.00265306 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00063199 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00062848 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000643 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

MintMe.com Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MintMe.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintMe.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.