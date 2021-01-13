MintCoin Trading Down 87.5% Over Last Week (MINT)

MintCoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 13th. MintCoin has a market cap of $858,865.35 and $43.00 worth of MintCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MintCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MintCoin has traded 87.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00016501 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000097 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000027 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 39% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001390 BTC.

MintCoin Profile

MintCoin (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MintCoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. The Reddit community for MintCoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MintCoin is www.mintcoinofficial.eu . MintCoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MintCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

