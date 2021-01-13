MingZhu Logistics (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Shares Down 5.1%

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ)’s stock price traded down 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $10.27. 30,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 134,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.82.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.78.

MingZhu Logistics Company Profile (NASDAQ:YGMZ)

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides trucking and delivery services using its truckload fleet and subcontractors in the People's Republic of China. The company provides dedicated truckload services to sizeable logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators.

