Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. Sells 406 Shares

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 406 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $50,145.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,047 shares in the company, valued at $9,392,564.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $124.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85 and a beta of 0.66. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $148.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.52.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 460,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,873 shares during the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.22.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

