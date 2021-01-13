Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Xcel Wealth Management LLC

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,225,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Micron Technology by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,026,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $846,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699,280 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,258,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,498,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455,277 shares in the last quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 11,476,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $538,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

MU has been the subject of several research reports. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.19.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,934,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 30,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $1,755,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 335,558 shares in the company, valued at $19,059,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 126,705 shares of company stock worth $7,658,336 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MU traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.06. The company had a trading volume of 416,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,185,764. The company has a market cap of $88.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.66 and a 200-day moving average of $55.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $84.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.