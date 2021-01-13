Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.04.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub raised Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $366,426.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,098,373.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $65,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,829.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,206 shares of company stock worth $928,698 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Microchip Technology by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 443,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,622,000 after purchasing an additional 22,379 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 244.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 32,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Microchip Technology by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 22,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

MCHP traded up $1.51 on Tuesday, hitting $149.32. 2,831,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,650,778. The company has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.88. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $152.85.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.