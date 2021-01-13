Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Short Interest Update

Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 64.1% from the December 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MBNKF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Metro Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of Metro Bank in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Metro Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Metro Bank in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Investec downgraded shares of Metro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS MBNKF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.81. 645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,678. The company has a market capitalization of $160.05 million, a P/E ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 2.15. Metro Bank has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $3.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.29.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

