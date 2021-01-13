Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2021 // Comments off

Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 64.1% from the December 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MBNKF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Metro Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of Metro Bank in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Metro Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Metro Bank in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Investec downgraded shares of Metro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS MBNKF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.81. 645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,678. The company has a market capitalization of $160.05 million, a P/E ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 2.15. Metro Bank has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $3.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.29.

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.