Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $45.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Methanex for the fourth quarter of 2020 have been going up over the past month. The company’s Geismar 3 plant is expected to deliver strong returns on significant capital and operating cost advantages. Further, Methanex remains committed to strengthen its balance sheet. The company’s move to defer capital expenditure on its Geismar 3 project is anticipated to bolster its balance sheet. It should also gain from a recovery in methanol demand. However, Methanex is exposed to a challenging methanol pricing environment. Lower methanol prices are expected to remain a headwind for the company. Moreover, production outages are affecting the company’s operations. Methanex’s high debt levels is another concern. The company has also underperformed the industry it belongs to over the past year.”

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering increased their target price on shares of Methanex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Methanex from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Methanex from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Methanex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Methanex from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Methanex presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $43.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -25.86 and a beta of 2.22. Methanex has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $49.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.46.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.00 million. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. Analysts anticipate that Methanex will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Methanex by 82.6% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 807,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,691,000 after purchasing an additional 365,002 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Methanex by 97.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 485,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,745,000 after purchasing an additional 240,207 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 32.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 875,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,272,000 after acquiring an additional 215,929 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 14.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,526,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,231,000 after acquiring an additional 197,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 1.3% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,813,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $355,513,000 after acquiring an additional 183,620 shares in the last quarter. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

