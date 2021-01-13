Metallurgical Co. of China (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3.69

Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.69 and last traded at $3.69, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of -0.13.

Metallurgical Co. of China Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MLLUY)

Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering contracting, property development, equipment manufacture, and resource development businesses in China and internationally. The company's Engineering Contracting segment offers engineering, construction, and other related contracting services for metallurgical and non-metallurgical projects.

