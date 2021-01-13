Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Gap Up to $8.66

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.66, but opened at $12.00. Mesoblast shares last traded at $13.84, with a volume of 93,188 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MESO shares. ValuEngine lowered Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Mesoblast in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Mesoblast from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered Mesoblast from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.24 and a 200-day moving average of $13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 3.82.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 18.69% and a negative net margin of 591.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.03 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MESO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mesoblast during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,324,000. Tikvah Management LLC acquired a new position in Mesoblast during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,669,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Mesoblast during the 3rd quarter worth about $846,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Mesoblast during the 3rd quarter worth about $642,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in Mesoblast by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 247,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 20,350 shares during the period. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

