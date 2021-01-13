Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.46 Per Share

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the mining company on Saturday, February 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Mesabi Trust has raised its dividend payment by 12.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of MSB stock opened at $28.26 on Wednesday. Mesabi Trust has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $29.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Mesabi Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

About Mesabi Trust

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in the iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was founded in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

