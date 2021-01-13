Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.46 Per Share

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the mining company on Saturday, February 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Mesabi Trust has raised its dividend by 12.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Mesabi Trust alerts:

NYSE:MSB opened at $28.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $370.71 million, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.89. Mesabi Trust has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $29.80.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Mesabi Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

About Mesabi Trust

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in the iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was founded in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Mesabi Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesabi Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.