Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Short Interest Down 68.2% in December

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 68.2% from the December 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mesa Royalty Trust stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,904 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 7.04% of Mesa Royalty Trust worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 11.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTR traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $4.44. The company had a trading volume of 39,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,910. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.25. The company has a market cap of $8.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.10. Mesa Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $8.25.

Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin field of New Mexico and Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

