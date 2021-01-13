Merrick D. Okamoto Sells 632,000 Shares of Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) CEO Merrick D. Okamoto sold 632,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $12,962,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,079,888 shares in the company, valued at $22,148,502.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of MARA opened at $26.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.64 and a beta of 4.22. Marathon Patent Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $28.37.

Get Marathon Patent Group alerts:

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter. Marathon Patent Group had a negative return on equity of 48.25% and a negative net margin of 319.69%. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Patent Group, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

MARA has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Marathon Patent Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub raised Marathon Patent Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Marathon Patent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marathon Patent Group stock. Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Patent Group Company Profile

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. It owns cryptocurrency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets in Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Patent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Patent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.