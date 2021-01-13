Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279,139 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Meredith were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meredith by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Meredith by 1.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Meredith in the second quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meredith by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,125,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,030,000 after buying an additional 90,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Meredith by 38.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 17,571 shares during the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meredith alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub cut Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

NYSE MDP opened at $19.95 on Wednesday. Meredith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $35.61. The stock has a market cap of $909.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.88 and a 200-day moving average of $15.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.87. Meredith had a positive return on equity of 37.46% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $693.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meredith Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

About Meredith

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Meredith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meredith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.