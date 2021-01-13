MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. lowered its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,114 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre accounts for about 5.2% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $30,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 74.2% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,010,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,618,000 after buying an additional 430,617 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,082,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,009,000 after purchasing an additional 177,387 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 520,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,248,000 after purchasing an additional 121,696 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 479.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 143,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,970,000 after purchasing an additional 119,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,367,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,857,000 after purchasing an additional 87,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,484.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Santander upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,370.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,335.35.

MELI traded up $48.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,810.09. The stock had a trading volume of 600,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,038. The firm has a market cap of $90.27 billion, a PE ratio of -11,312.36 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $422.22 and a 12 month high of $1,845.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,629.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,268.69.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.20. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.96) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

