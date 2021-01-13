Melon (MLN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $9.83 Million

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. During the last week, Melon has traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Melon token can currently be purchased for about $37.95 or 0.00115419 BTC on major exchanges. Melon has a total market cap of $56.06 million and $9.83 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00041208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005428 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00042742 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $121.77 or 0.00370342 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,416.58 or 0.04308360 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00014123 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Melon Profile

Melon is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,524,032 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,477,179 tokens. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Melon is melonport.com

Melon Token Trading

Melon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

