Megacoin Price Tops $0.0344 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Megacoin has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $28.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0344 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Megacoin has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.23 or 0.00396779 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003903 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000035 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,372,508 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

Megacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.