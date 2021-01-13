MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Rating Increased to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

MEGEF has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC increased their price target on MEG Energy from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised MEG Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.38.

MEG Energy stock opened at $3.87 on Monday. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $6.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.69.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

