Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Position Increased by Benson Investment Management Company Inc.

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,998 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up about 2.9% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 317.5% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 137.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 215.0% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDT. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.93.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $1.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.11. The company had a trading volume of 190,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,834,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.67. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $122.15. The stock has a market cap of $160.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.17, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.69.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

