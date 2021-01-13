Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Major Shareholder Sells $3,752,172.86 in Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 26,666 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $3,752,172.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,457,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,592,893.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Medpace Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 10,127 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $1,417,881.27.

On Thursday, December 24th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 3,829 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $536,060.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,750 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $1,225,350.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 33,260 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $4,656,732.60.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,000 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total value of $1,832,040.00.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $140.15 on Wednesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.72 and a twelve month high of $150.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $230.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEDP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Medpace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Medpace during the third quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 354.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

