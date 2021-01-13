MediShares (MDS) Price Reaches $0.0025

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 12th. One MediShares token can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. MediShares has a market cap of $2.99 million and approximately $87,602.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MediShares has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00041754 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005501 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00046407 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.83 or 0.00384417 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,407.54 or 0.04232959 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00014211 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

MediShares Profile

MediShares is a token. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,999,624 tokens. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here . MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares . The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org

