Medigene AG (MDG1.F) (ETR:MDG1) Trading Down 14.8%

Medigene AG (MDG1.F) (ETR:MDG1) shares fell 14.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €4.17 ($4.90) and last traded at €4.22 ($4.96). 211,851 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 306,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at €4.95 ($5.82).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of €3.77 and a 200-day moving average of €4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09.

Medigene AG (MDG1.F) Company Profile (ETR:MDG1)

Medigene AG, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the development of T cell immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company operates in two segments, Immunotherapies and Other products. It is developing personalized T cell-based therapies, with a focus on T cell receptor-modified T cells and associated projects, which are in pre-clinical and clinical development.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Medigene AG (MDG1.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medigene AG (MDG1.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.