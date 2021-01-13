McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 393.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MCK opened at $183.27 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $112.60 and a 12 month high of $187.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.64 and a 200-day moving average of $160.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The company had revenue of $60.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 16.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $95,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.86.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

