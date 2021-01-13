Mchain Market Cap Reaches $29,301.97 (MAR)

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Mchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mchain has a total market cap of $29,301.97 and $20.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mchain has traded up 11.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006185 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005960 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000252 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000188 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000030 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 37.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Mchain Coin Profile

MAR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 51,588,200 coins. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mchain’s official website is mchain.network.

Buying and Selling Mchain

Mchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

