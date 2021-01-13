McGuire Investment Group LLC Reduces Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,778 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.8% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.3% in the third quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $2.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $366.82. The stock had a trading volume of 164,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,484. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $162.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $373.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.36. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $271.28 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total value of $323,520.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,755,104.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,447,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,376 shares of company stock valued at $7,187,423. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.