McGuire Investment Group LLC Has $5.47 Million Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF makes up about 1.4% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $5,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,072,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,668 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth $67,730,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,253,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 48.0% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 308,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,775,000 after acquiring an additional 100,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 648,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,711,000 after purchasing an additional 92,274 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

IBB traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.03. 1,790,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,407,273. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.56. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $159.62.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.