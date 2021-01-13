McGuire Investment Group LLC Has $4.13 Million Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASML. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,820,232,000 after buying an additional 86,494 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in ASML in the second quarter valued at $2,742,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at about $524,000. Institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

ASML traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $514.06. The company had a trading volume of 510,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,014. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $191.25 and a 52 week high of $515.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $215.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.51, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $471.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $402.44.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.38. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $456.75.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

