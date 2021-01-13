McGuire Investment Group LLC Has $12.97 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up 3.2% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $12,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Analog Devices by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 106,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,677,000 after acquiring an additional 34,331 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at $1,351,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,156,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,043,000 after purchasing an additional 517,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.47. 86,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,650,953. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $159.81. The company has a market capitalization of $58.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.42.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Analog Devices from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.96.

In related news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $1,245,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,503.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.75, for a total transaction of $249,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,716,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,068 shares of company stock worth $7,127,078 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

