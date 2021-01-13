McGuire Investment Group LLC Buys 8,035 Shares of Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) by 48.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Translate Bio were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TBIO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Translate Bio by 13.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,292,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,036,000 after purchasing an additional 614,248 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,056,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,821,000 after buying an additional 3,143,336 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Translate Bio by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,675,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,940,000 after buying an additional 930,638 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Translate Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,839,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Translate Bio by 254.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 454,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 326,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBIO traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $22.96. 775,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,099. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 0.32. Translate Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $28.09.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $66.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.97 million. Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 393.56% and a negative return on equity of 54.90%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Translate Bio, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Translate Bio in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Translate Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered Translate Bio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Translate Bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Translate Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.88.

In other news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 56,536 shares of Translate Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $1,441,668.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

