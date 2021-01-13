McGuire Investment Group LLC Acquires 173 Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SMH. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 32.3% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,430,000 after purchasing an additional 244,047 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,379,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 686,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,815,000 after purchasing an additional 50,095 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at $4,933,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 166.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after buying an additional 20,643 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH traded down $1.27 on Wednesday, hitting $233.61. 2,213,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,166,900. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $96.00 and a 52 week high of $236.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.35.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.502 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

