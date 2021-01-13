McGrath RentCorp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NASDAQ:MGRC)

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

McGrath RentCorp has increased its dividend by 58.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 27 years. McGrath RentCorp has a dividend payout ratio of 40.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect McGrath RentCorp to earn $3.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.2%.

NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $74.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $44.32 and a 52-week high of $83.95.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $156.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.65 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, VP David M. Whitney sold 4,000 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total transaction of $256,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,205.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John P. Skenesky sold 2,165 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $141,114.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,513.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,700 shares of company stock worth $812,269 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. McGrath RentCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

