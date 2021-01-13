McChip Resources Inc. (MCS.V) (CVE:MCS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.90

McChip Resources Inc. (MCS.V) (CVE:MCS) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.80, with a volume of 12500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.81.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.46. The stock has a market cap of C$4.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53, a current ratio of 7.21 and a quick ratio of 7.16.

McChip Resources Inc. (MCS.V) Company Profile (CVE:MCS)

McChip Resources Inc operates in the natural resource industry in Canada. The company invests in petroleum interests in Western Canada, as well as direct and indirect interests in minerals. It holds interest in Saskatchewan Potash project located in province of Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Madsen Red Lake Gold Mines Limited and changed its name to McChip Resources Inc in May 1981.

