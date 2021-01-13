McAdam LLC Makes New $72,000 Investment in Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)

McAdam LLC bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 32,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Old Well Partners LLC grew its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 141.4% in the third quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 38,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 22,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. 47.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leap Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on LPTX. ValuEngine cut shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $2.50 target price on Leap Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

NASDAQ:LPTX opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.26. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $3.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average of $1.95.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.37 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leap Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leap Therapeutics Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.